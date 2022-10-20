Kerry honours members of the diaspora

KERRY COUNTY Council has honoured 23 members of the Kerry diaspora, the majority of them UK-based, for their outstanding service to their host communities and to Co. Kerry.

The awards were presented by the Mayor of Kerry, Cllr. John Francis Flynn at a gala event hosted by the Council in Tralee in October.

Nineteen of the awardees were former Kerry Persons of the Year in London. Six were awarded posthumously and accepted by members of their families or close friends who travelled from the UK to accept their awards.

Welcoming the guests, of whom over 50 travelled from the UK, Mayor Flynn said, “Your achievements in the community, cultural, business, educational and professional spheres is legendary.

“One cannot but be in awe at what you have achieved throughout your lives and are still doing so. Your resilience and dedication, your generosity, your roles in promoting and supporting the county of Kerry, including the GAA, the Rose of Tralee, Irish causes and charities has been amazing. The countless number of young people from Kerry and elsewhere that you have helped, mentored or given their ‘first start’. The broad range of Kerry charities, communities and development projects that you have supported.”

The Irish Minister for Education, Norma Foley, TD, from Tralee, joined the group at the welcome reception where the Sam Maguire Cup was on display.

The Bishop of Kerry, Dr. Ray Browne, offered prayers for those awardees who had gone to their eternal award.

Dan Tim O’Sullivan responded on behalf of the London Kerry Association. He thanked Kerry County Council, saying “We may have left Kerry but the county is till in our heart and part of what we are.”