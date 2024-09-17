Kyle Clifford charged with murder of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt
Kyle Clifford charged with murder of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt

KYLE CLIFFORD has been charged with the murders of three women who died following an attack in their home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Carol Hunt and her daughters Louise and Hannah were targeted while at their home in Ashlyn Close on July 9.

Her husband, BBC Commentator John Hunt and third daughter Amy, were not at home at the time of the attack.

Clifford, of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, was arrested the following day, after being found injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield.

Police officers at the scene of the attack in Ashlyn Close on July 10, 2024

Today the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that he has been charged with the women’s murders.

The 26-year-old has also been charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of false imprisonment.

He was due to appear before Westminster Magistrate’s Court this morning.

“Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and their loved ones as they continue to come to terms with their loss,” Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the BCH Major Crime Unit, said.

“Over the past couple of months, we have been working hard to gather as much evidence as possible and establish the full circumstances of what happened that day,” he added.

“We have now managed to secure charges against Kyle Clifford in connection with the murders of Carol, Hannah and Louise Hunt.

“Although it has taken some time to reach this stage, we can now move forward with the judicial process and seek justice for their family.”

