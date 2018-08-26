‘Leader and a man’ – Tributes paid to young man who died after car entered river in Co. Mayo
News

David Walsh

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died after his car entered the Newport River in Co. Mayo.

David Walsh, 28, from Burrishoole, near Newport was described by his football club Glenhest Rovers as a ‘leader and a man’.

Mr Walsh’s body was recovered from his car after it was discovered shortly after 7am on Saturday morning in the Newport River on The Quay Road.

His body was taken to Mayo University Hospital for a post mortem examination

In a statement on Facebook, Glenhest Rovers said ‘a dark shadow’ had been cast over the community.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm the death or our inspirational clubmate David Walsh,” it read.

“Without a shadow of a doubt the toughest and saddest day and days this club has ever faced and a dark shadow has been cast across both the club and wider Newport community with the shock news.”

It added: “What an incredible player, Clubman leader and a man you could always rely on when the going got tough on the pitch, a solid 8 out of ten display every week you were guaranteed and he never let you down.”

“Always a great guy to be around and never failed to put a smile on whoever's company he found himself in,” continued the tribute.

“A huge loss for all and we especially think of David’s family at this time and all at Glenhest Rovers would like to offer our sincere condolences to David’s family on this sudden passing of David.”

A funeral Mass will take place at noon on Wednesday followed by a burial in Burrishoole cemetery.

Meanwhile other club’s offered their condolences to Mr Walsh.

See More: Burrishoole, Co. Mayo

