Legendary Irish broadcaster Larry Gogan dies aged 81

LEGENDARY IRISH broadcaster Larry Gogan has passed away at the age of 81, RTÉ have confirmed this morning.

Mr Gogan, whose radio career spanned over six decades, was known as the 'man with the golden voice', and greeted the nation from several high-profile stations including RTÉ Gold.

Undoubtedly one of the most well-known disc jockeys in the country, the award-winning DJ famously spun the first disc at the launch of RTÉ Radio 2, and also hosted the popular "Just a Minute Quiz".

As well as his massive success on the radio, Mr Gogan presented a variety of music-centred television shows including Pickin' The Pops, Go 2 Show, The Golden Hour and was regularly linked to the Eurovision Song Contest.

Mr Gogan will be sadly missed by friends, family and the Irish public, with his colleagues leading the tributes to the veteran broadcaster.

Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ, called Mr Gogan "A legend, and a genuine national insutution" who "transcended generations".

"He returns now to his beloved Florrie – we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves,” she added.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM lamented the loss of "that gorgeous voice", saying:

“Larry was a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built – he was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music. Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity. Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply.”

Mr Gogan leaves behind five children and 12 grandchildren. His wife, Florrie, who he met as a teenager in Dublin, died in 2002.