Leinster House hosts event to commemorate JFK's historic 1963 Oireachtas address
News

Leinster House hosts event to commemorate JFK's historic 1963 Oireachtas address

Stephen Kennedy Smith, JFK’s nephew and a board member of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library, speaking at today’s event (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

CATHAOIRLEACH of Seanad Éireann, Senator Jerry Buttimer, today hosted a breakfast at Leinster House to mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's address to the Oireachtas.

On June 28, 1963, JFK became the first foreign dignitary to address both Houses of the Parliament during his trip to Ireland — the first serving US President to make the visit.

During his address in the Dáil Chamber, President Kennedy spoke proudly his Irish roots and of the historic links between the two countries, presenting the House with a flag of the Irish Brigade.

US Ambassador to Ireland, H.E. Claire Cronin (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

An infantry brigade in the Union Army during the American Civil War, it consisted predominantly of Irish Americans.

Speaking at today's breakfast, Senator Buttimer said President Kennedy 'embodied the American spirit of opportunities for all'.

"Sixty years ago, President Kennedy became the first foreign leader to address the Houses of the Oireachtas," he said.

Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

"It was one of many firsts for President Kennedy. As the youngest elected president in the history of the United States, he embodied the American spirit of opportunities for all.

"In his speech, he highlighted the shared history of Ireland and the United States and spoke of the importance of strengthening and maintaining that relationship.

"I am delighted that we are looking back 60 years later with a positive report on progress in that area."

Cathaoirleach Senator Jerry Buttimer addresses the room at a breakfast to mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's address to the Houses of the Oireachtas (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

Wednesday's event not only commemorated the historic address by JFK but also celebrated the enduring strength of the connections between Ireland and the USA.

Invited guests include H.E. Clare Cronin, Ambassador of the USA to Ireland and Stephen Kennedy Smith, JFK's nephew and a board member of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.

Also in attendance was Stewart McLaurin, President of the White House Historical Association, and members of the Irish-USA Parliamentary Friendship Group.

H.E. Claire Cronin and Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer listen to Stephen Kennedy Smith, JFK’s nephew and son of Jean Kennedy Smith (Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie)

President Kennedy's historic address was not only notable for being the first time a foreign dignitary had addressed both Houses of the Parliament.

It was also the first time the Dáil and Seanad sat in a formal joint sitting and was the first occasion in which television cameras recorded events in the Dáil Chamber.

You can watch JFK's June 1963 address below.

See More: Houses Of The Oireachtas, JFK

Related

TDs ask for extra funding in order buy equipment to work from home
News 3 years ago

TDs ask for extra funding in order buy equipment to work from home

By: Harry Brent

Two men charged over stabbing in north Belfast
News 1 hour ago

Two men charged over stabbing in north Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Poland to serve prison sentence
News 1 hour ago

Man extradited from Northern Ireland to Poland to serve prison sentence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Appeal for witnesses after man shot in leg in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after man shot in leg in Belfast

By: Irish Post

CUSACK’S DREAM: Former president Mary McAleese unveils bronze bust of GAA founder
News 1 day ago

CUSACK’S DREAM: Former president Mary McAleese unveils bronze bust of GAA founder

By: Fiona Audley

Irish hospitality business owners needed for new television series
Entertainment 1 day ago

Irish hospitality business owners needed for new television series

By: Fiona Audley

Mourners 'welcome' to watch funeral of murdered Chloe Mitchell on large screen in local park
News 1 day ago

Mourners 'welcome' to watch funeral of murdered Chloe Mitchell on large screen in local park

By: Fiona Audley

Hozier’s new single is about being ‘heartbroken by someone you trusted’
Entertainment 1 day ago

Hozier’s new single is about being ‘heartbroken by someone you trusted’

By: Fiona Audley