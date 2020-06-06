Leo Varadkar caught quoting 'Lord of the Rings' during address to the Irish nation

LEO VARADKAR has been caught quoting the Lord of the Rings in his latest address to the people of Ireland.

In a speech announcing the lifting of further lockdown restrictions across the Emerald Isle in the coming weeks, the Taoiseach concluded his speech by saying

"So, this afternoon let me end with words of hope, 'In the end, it's only a passing thing this shadow, even darkness must pass. A new day will come, and when the sun shines, it'll shine out the clearer.'

"Thanks to your hard work, your choices, and your perseverance, that new day is approaching."

While the content of Mr. Varadkar’s speech – including the news pubs across Ireland could be reopening earlier than planned – was well received, many soon picked up on the reference.

In this instance, the Taoiseach had lifted a quote directly from Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers when Samwise Gamgee is attempting to spur on his friend and companion Frodo Baggins.

The scene sees Samwise, who is played by Sean Astin in the film, say:

"How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad had happened? But in the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer."

People across Ireland were quick to notice his nod to the Lord of the Rings.

Leo Varadkar just quoted a wise man: "In the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer". That wise man is Samwise Gamgee from Lord of the Rings#samwisefortaoiseach pic.twitter.com/ED9aYGYXuJ — Glen Murphy (@MurphyGlenJR) June 5, 2020

Any man that uses a lord of the rings quote in a speech is cool with me. #Leothehobbit — Jam es Kehoe (@Jaspe_Kehoe) June 5, 2020

Are we surprised at Varadkar quoting “Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” at the end of his speech? He closed his March address quoting “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”



Assuming we’re going with stirring/inspirational quotes from blockbuster sequels, how long until we get to...? pic.twitter.com/U8cxNf5s69 — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) June 5, 2020

No one:



Absolutely no one:



Leo Varadkar writing his phase 2 speech: ....and then I’ll hit them with a quote from Samwise Gamgee in Lord of the Rings 🤝✌️🤙 — ray (@_RachelHester) June 5, 2020

Did he... Did he just quote... Lord Of The Rings? #phase2 pic.twitter.com/LAdigNsmbQ — Kayleigh 🐳 (@kayleee_c) June 5, 2020

I cannot get over the Taoiseach quoting the Lord of the Rings #IrelandLockdown pic.twitter.com/LsW3yYiMWo — Abbie Mc (@beyondalltowers) June 5, 2020

Incredibly, it's not the first time Mr. Varadkar has looked to Hollywood for inspiration.

During a speech announcing a series of lockdown measures, the Taoiseach said:

"These are radical actions aimed at saving as many people’s lives as possible in the days and weeks ahead. We’re not prisoners of fate, we can influence what’s going to happen to us next. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves."

It later emerged that the final lines was lifted straight from The Terminator, when Michael Biehn's character Kyle Reese tells Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor: "The future is not set, there is no fate but what we make for ourselves."