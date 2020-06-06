Leo Varadkar caught quoting 'Lord of the Rings' during address to the Irish nation
News

Leo Varadkar caught quoting 'Lord of the Rings' during address to the Irish nation

LEO VARADKAR has been caught quoting the Lord of the Rings in his latest address to the people of Ireland. 

In a speech announcing the lifting of further lockdown restrictions across the Emerald Isle in the coming weeks, the Taoiseach concluded his speech by saying 

"So, this afternoon let me end with words of hope, 'In the end, it's only a passing thing this shadow, even darkness must pass. A new day will come, and when the sun shines, it'll shine out the clearer.' 

"Thanks to your hard work, your choices, and your perseverance, that new day is approaching." 

While the content of Mr. Varadkar’s speech – including the news pubs across Ireland could be reopening earlier than planned – was well received, many soon picked up on the reference.

Advertisement

In this instance, the Taoiseach had lifted a quote directly from Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers when Samwise Gamgee is attempting to spur on his friend and companion Frodo Baggins.  

The scene sees Samwise, who is played by Sean Astin in the film, say:  

"How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad had happened? But in the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer." 

People across Ireland were quick to notice his nod to the Lord of the Rings.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Incredibly, it's not the first time Mr. Varadkar has looked to Hollywood for inspiration.

During a speech announcing a series of lockdown measures, the Taoiseach said:

"These are radical actions aimed at saving as many people’s lives as possible in the days and weeks ahead. We’re not prisoners of fate, we can influence what’s going to happen to us next. There is no fate but what we make for ourselves."

Advertisement

It later emerged that the final lines was lifted straight from The Terminator, when Michael Biehn's character Kyle Reese tells Linda Hamilton's Sarah Connor: "The future is not set, there is no fate but what we make for ourselves."

See More: Film, Leo Varadkar, Lockdown, Lord Of The Rings, Taoiseach, The Terminator

Related

Irish 'Flash Gordon' actor and star of 'The Bill' Tony Scannell dies aged 74
News 1 week ago

Irish 'Flash Gordon' actor and star of 'The Bill' Tony Scannell dies aged 74

By: Jack Beresford

Pierce Brosnan reveals he is eager for a move back home to Ireland
News 3 weeks ago

Pierce Brosnan reveals he is eager for a move back home to Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Iconic James Bond star Honor Blackman dies aged 94
News 1 month ago

Iconic James Bond star Honor Blackman dies aged 94

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Dropkick Murphys raises over $700k for charity with epic live stream concert from Boston's Fenway Park
News 19 hours ago

Dropkick Murphys raises over $700k for charity with epic live stream concert from Boston's Fenway Park

By: Jack Beresford

GAA announces pitches will re-open again in Ireland this month with competitions to follow
Sport 22 hours ago

GAA announces pitches will re-open again in Ireland this month with competitions to follow

By: Fiona Audley

Irish choir dedicates inspirational hymn to victims of Covid-19
Life & Style 1 day ago

Irish choir dedicates inspirational hymn to victims of Covid-19

By: Rachael O'Connor

Adorable trio of puppies found among group of eight dogs rescued from van in Tipperary
News 1 day ago

Adorable trio of puppies found among group of eight dogs rescued from van in Tipperary

By: Jack Beresford

Easing of coronavirus restrictions has not 'negatively impacted' virus reproduction rate in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Easing of coronavirus restrictions has not 'negatively impacted' virus reproduction rate in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford