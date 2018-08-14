Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh sells out, say organisers

A TRIBUTE match for late footballer Liam Miller has sold out, according to organisers.

The September 25 event will see 45,000 fans flock to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to see Miller’s former club and country teammates take the field.

The legends match – between Manchester United and a combined Ireland/Celtic team – was originally planned for the 7,500-capacty Turner’s Cross after the GAA refused to allowed Páirc Uí Chaoimh to be used.

However following an outcry, the GAA reversed its decision and 38,000 tickets were made available for the event.

Fans who had snapped up 7,000 tickets for the original venue will also be accommodated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Advertisement

'Fantastic tribute'

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman of the Organising Committee, thanked the GAA and promised fans they would witness a ‘unique sporting occasion’.

“We are absolutely thrilled that so many people are supporting this wonderful event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he said.

“We would like to thank everyone again for their fabulous support.

“It’s a ringing endorsement of the GAA’s decision to donate the use of their stadium and we thank them wholeheartedly.

“This will be a unique sporting occasion in Cork, not only because of the calibre of the soccer stars who will be taking part, but also because it will feature both soccer and GAA sports at the same time.

“It will be a fantastic tribute to Liam Miller who was one of Cork’s sporting heroes and a great celebration of sport in Cork.”

Advertisement

Star-studded

The event will raise money for Miller’s wife and three young children after the footballer died from cancer in February at the age of 36.

Several charities, including the Marymount Hospice in Cork, will also benefit from the event.

The star-studded teams – which will feature the likes of Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane and John Hartson – were announced last week.