Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh sells out, say organisers
News

Liam Miller tribute match at Páirc Uí Chaoimh sells out, say organisers

Liam Miller (Image: Getty)

A TRIBUTE match for late footballer Liam Miller has sold out, according to organisers.

The September 25 event will see 45,000 fans flock to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to see Miller’s former club and country teammates take the field.

The legends match – between Manchester United and a combined Ireland/Celtic team – was originally planned for the 7,500-capacty Turner’s Cross after the GAA refused to allowed Páirc Uí Chaoimh to be used.

However following an outcry, the GAA reversed its decision and 38,000 tickets were made available for the event.

Fans who had snapped up 7,000 tickets for the original venue will also be accommodated at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Advertisement

'Fantastic tribute'

Michael O’Flynn, Chairman of the Organising Committee, thanked the GAA and promised fans they would witness a ‘unique sporting occasion’.

“We are absolutely thrilled that so many people are supporting this wonderful event in Páirc Uí Chaoimh,” he said.

“We would like to thank everyone again for their fabulous support.

“It’s a ringing endorsement of the GAA’s decision to donate the use of their stadium and we thank them wholeheartedly.

“This will be a unique sporting occasion in Cork, not only because of the calibre of the soccer stars who will be taking part, but also because it will feature both soccer and GAA sports at the same time.

“It will be a fantastic tribute to Liam Miller who was one of Cork’s sporting heroes and a great celebration of sport in Cork.”

Advertisement

Star-studded

The event will raise money for Miller’s wife and three young children after the footballer died from cancer in February at the age of 36.

Several charities, including the Marymount Hospice in Cork, will also benefit from the event.

The star-studded teams – which will feature the likes of Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Robbie Keane and John Hartson – were announced last week.

See More: Liam Miller, Liam Miller Tribute Match, Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Related

Ticket site crashes due to high demand for Liam Miller charity match
News 1 day ago

Ticket site crashes due to high demand for Liam Miller charity match

By: Ryan Price

Teams announced for Liam Miller memorial match at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh
News 5 days ago

Teams announced for Liam Miller memorial match at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh

By: Ryan Price

38,000 tickets to go on sale for Liam Miller tribute match as Pairc Ui Chaoimh becomes host
News 2 weeks ago

38,000 tickets to go on sale for Liam Miller tribute match as Pairc Ui Chaoimh becomes host

By: Ryan Price

Latest

‘Big character’ – Tributes to French rider Fabrice Miguet who died after crash at Ulster Grand Prix
News 3 hours ago

‘Big character’ – Tributes to French rider Fabrice Miguet who died after crash at Ulster Grand Prix

By: Gerard Donaghy

E-cigs may not be as 'healthy' as people think, scientists warn
News 4 hours ago

E-cigs may not be as 'healthy' as people think, scientists warn

By: Jack Beresford

Westminster terror: Pedestrians injured and man arrested after car crashes outside Houses of Parliament
News 5 hours ago

Westminster terror: Pedestrians injured and man arrested after car crashes outside Houses of Parliament

By: Aidan Lonergan

Car found overturned as Gardaí arrest motorist for drug driving
News 17 hours ago

Car found overturned as Gardaí arrest motorist for drug driving

By: Rebecca Keane

Three men threatened with knife during robbery
News 20 hours ago

Three men threatened with knife during robbery

By: Rebecca Keane