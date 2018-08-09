Teams announced for Liam Miller memorial match at Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh
BOTH teams have been revealed ahead of next month's tribute match for the late Liam Miller in Cork.

The Manchester United and Celtic/Republic of Ireland line-up’s for the tribute match include many of Miller’s former teammates from his playing days.

Roy Keane, who will lead the Manchester United side during the game on September 25, announced both teams this morning.

“I’m delighted to be part of this tribute game for Liam, someone I played alongside for club and country, and also managed for a period of time,” he said.

“Liam sadly passed away last February, but he remains a team-mate of ours and this tribute is an opportunity to celebrate his career on the pitch but also to remember the man he was away from football.

“It is fitting the game will be staged in Liam’s hometown of Cork, a great sporting county, and I am very confident the public will come out to show their support to Liam’s family on September 25.”

Keane also joked that organisers might have to put out a 15-a-sideteam rather than 11 due to the size of the pitch, following the change in venue from the 7,000 capacity Turners Cross to the 45,000 Cork GAA home Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The teams are as follows:

Tickets for the event go on sale next Monday.

