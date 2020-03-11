Lidl to open its very own Irish pub
THEY HAVE already conquered the world of supermarkets, but now German discount retailer Lidl is turning its attentions on another major market: pubs.

According to a report from Irish News, the grocery chain has submitted plans to turn part of its store in Dundonald, Northern Ireland, into a public house.

In a planning application submitted to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Lidl propose a new kind of supermarket that would allow visitors to do their shopping before heading off for a well-earned pint afterwards.

The new Irish pub would be an entirely separate entity to the main supermarket, with a separate access point and its own toilets.

There is no confirmation as to whether the pub will operate different hours to the shop.

It represents a major departure from the 37 Lidl stores in Northern Ireland and could pave the way for a bold new era of Irish pubs attached to supermarkets.

A Lidl spokesperson told the Irish News: “This will offer shoppers an off licence service along with a public house.

“As the fastest growing retailer in Northern Ireland, we believe Dundonald shoppers should have the opportunity to access the same great value assortment currently enjoyed by thousands of shoppers in 37 other Lidl stores in Northern Ireland.”

Lidl has yet to confirm whether the pub will stock Guinness, Kilkenny or other Irish favourites.

