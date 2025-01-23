Light boxes placed in Irish libraries to help combat winter blues
A COUNCIL in Ireland has rolled out a scheme placing vitamin L light boxes in libraries to help the public overcome the winter blues.

Dublin City Council confirmed this week that the initiative would apply to all of its libraries.

“Bright light is said to lift your mood, boost alertness and help you feel more energised,” they explained.

“Using a light box every day over the darker days of autumn and winter helps with the winter blues and Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) symptoms such as tiredness, over-eating and a lack of motivation,” they added.

Dublin City Librarian Mairead Owens said the programme will support health and wellbeing.

“The light boxes are being provided as part of the Healthy Ireland at your Library programme,” she confirmed.

“This programme sees a collection of services and programmes designed to support health and wellbeing made available in all its libraries.”

The dose of bright light delivered to the skin via a light box provides you with vitamin L – which is “great for restoring concentration and giving you a mental boost” the Council explained.

“You should notice positive benefits after using it for three or four days in a row,” they added.

The vitamin L lamps, which will be in place in all Dublin City Libraries, are for use in the libraries only and are not available for borrowing.

