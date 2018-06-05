'Like Groundhog Day' - Christine Lampard gives chilling evidence of stalker hell
News

'Like Groundhog Day' - Christine Lampard gives chilling evidence of stalker hell

Christine Lampard revealed disturbing and sinister tweets she was bombarded with by her stalker left her feeling afraid to leave her own home.

The 39-year-old Loose Women presenter told Isleworth Crown Court that the tweets, which began in 2015, were at first "incoherent waffle" but then became extremely troubling.

Christof King, 39, allegedly contacted The One Show host on Twitter to tell her that he was "planning the words that will go on your gravestone" along with another tweet that said: "I can hear the scratch of your nails as I sharpen them ahead of your crucifixion."

Mrs Lampard, realising Mr King's tweets had "turned a dark corner", blocked and reported the obsessed fan's account but she continued to receive visits to her home from the actor as well as letters.

Mr King turned up at the Lampard's Chelsea residence in January 2017. Mrs Lampard recognised Mr King as the "man from Twitter" and informed her husband before hiding in a bedroom with her housekeeper.

Frank Lampard challenged Mr King regarding his behaviour towards Mrs Lampard, to which the actor replied he was writing a book on "synchronicity" and the Lampard family "kept coming up in his life".

Advertisement

Prosecution said that before leaving, Mr King leaned towards Mr Lampard with a "frustrated" and "angry" expression which left Mr Lampard worried about the safety of his wife and their two daughters, aged 10 and 12.

Too terrified to go out alone, Lampard continued to receive letters until September 2017 from Mr King.

One of the letters in question was addressed to her dog Minnie saying it was "good to meet". Mr King also begged in another letter for Mrs Lampard's help with the "MI5 and the media" who were plotting to humiliate him, according to the prosecution.

Mr King pleaded guilty to stalking Mrs Lampard but denies the sending of multiple tweets to the presenter which she described as making her feel "very uneasy".

The hearing continues.

See More: Christine Lampard, Frank Lampard, Isleworth Crown Court, Stalker

Related

Presenter Christine Lampard reveals she and husband Frank are expecting first baby
News 2 weeks ago

Presenter Christine Lampard reveals she and husband Frank are expecting first baby

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardai hunting for van with British number plates after three injured in shooting
News 6 hours ago

Gardai hunting for van with British number plates after three injured in shooting

By: Sean Smith

Man dead and two teens seriously injured after crash between van and tractor in rural Ireland
News 18 hours ago

Man dead and two teens seriously injured after crash between van and tractor in rural Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

John O’Shea retires but Declan Rice has the right stuff
Sport 15 hours ago

John O’Shea retires but Declan Rice has the right stuff

By: Stephen Mahon

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags
News 20 hours ago

Fury as runners at Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin handed 'washing detergent and dishwasher tablets' in goodie bags

By: Rebecca Keane

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event
Entertainment 20 hours ago

The Irish Post Music Awards named this week's 'must-see' event

By: Aidan Lonergan

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland
News 22 hours ago

A pint of beer 'costs 59p more than people think it should' in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Gardai chase has stinger in the tail for 105mph VW driver who sped wrong way through roundabout
News 22 hours ago

Gardai chase has stinger in the tail for 105mph VW driver who sped wrong way through roundabout

By: Rebecca Keane