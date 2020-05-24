Limerick grandmother and beloved local lollipop lady becomes viral sensation on way to beating COVID-19

A BELOVED grandmother and former Limerick local lollipop lady has gone viral en route to beating COVID-19.

Jenny Howell, 89, from Caherdavin, was first diagnosed with coronavirus back in April.

However, the mother-of-three and devoted Daniel O’Donnell fan refused to let that news bring her down in the weeks that followed.

A keen dancer in her day, Jenny has been a popular and prominent figure in the local community for decades, having served as lollipop lady for Caherdavin School in the 1970s.

And she’s proven to be a similarly positive presence for staff and residents at the Ennis Road Care Facility where she lives in Meelick, Co Clare.

Advertisement

Eager to lift spirits and keep as active as possible, she’s been teaming up with carers to show off off her dance moves on social media.

Clips of Jenny strutting her stuff captured on smartphones by staff have been going down a storm on TikTok where they have racked up more than 30,000 views.

While Jenny has barely had any symptoms of the virus, staff at the care home have made sure she’s stayed active and amused during these difficult times.

“My mother never drank or smoked throughout her life but she loves the craic,” Jenny’s daughter Stella Brougham, told the Irish Independent.

“In the 1950s she moved to London with my father and lived there for 20 years before returning to Limerick.

“She loves dancing and Daniel O’Donnell… my granddaughter would often bring her to see Daniel when he comes to Killarney.

Advertisement

“She’s really enjoying the fact that activities are getting back up and running at her nursing home and the staff have been absolutely wonderful.”

Now back fighting fit after beating the virus, here’s hoping to plenty more TikTok videos to come.