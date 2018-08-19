Limerick overcome Galway to win first All-Ireland hurling title in 45 years
LIMERICK are the All-Ireland hurling champions for the first time since 1973 in a nail-biting finale at Croke Park.

It finished Limerick 3-16 to Galway's 2-18 as the Treaty men held on in the dramatic final moments, much to the delight of the thousands of fans around the stadium, and many many more watching at home.

Limerick's 11 point lead in the last quarter of the game was threatened by the brilliance of Galway and Joe Canning in particular as they pulled it back to just five points in the last ten minutes of the game.

Canning had one last chance from long distance in the dying moments of the game to force a replay but it fell short and Limerick ever so gladly cleared their lines as the green half of Croke Park erupted in cheers of joy and relief.

As the final whistle blew, the smile on the face of Limerick manager John Kiely was enough to represent how much it means to the people of the county to bring the Liam McCarthy Cup home again for the first time in 45 years.

Speaking to RTE after the game, Kiely said: "Over the last 45 years we were second-class citizens when it came to hurling.

"We were always the bridesmaids - but today we got over the line. I'm just so happy for everyone in this stadium and at home in Limerick."

