Liz Truss joins race to become Prime Minister

FOREIGN SECRETARY Liz Truss has joined the race to become leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Outlining her plans in an article for the Telegraph, Truss said she plans to cut corporation tax, reverse the National Insurance rise and overhaul business rates.

“I will fight the election as a Conservative and govern as a Conservative,” Ms Truss said.

“Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living.”

Ms Truss has recently caused consternation amongst Irish and EU leaders after she announced plans to override parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

I have a clear vision for our country and economy - and the experience and resolve to deliver it.

Ms Truss joins ten other people who have declared they are contesting the race, including former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and current Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

The other candidates currently announced are:

former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch

newly-appointed Foreign Office minister Rehman Chisti

Attorney General Suella Braverman

trade minister Penny Mordaunt

backbencher Tom Tugendhat

transport secretary Grant Schnapps

The two-stage process will see Conservative MPs whittle down the candidates to two, through voting rounds, before party members decide the winner to become new Conservative party leader and prime minister.

"I got into politics because I want everyone in this country to have the opportunity to be able to give their children a better future," Rishi Sunak said in a video announcing his candidacy on Friday.

"Our country faces huge challenges, the most serious for a generation. The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future."

I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister.



Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country.



Sign up 👉 https://t.co/KKucZTV7N1 pic.twitter.com/LldqjLRSgF — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 8, 2022

Mr Sunak is understood to believe that taxes can only be cut once the public finances have improved.

He already has the backing of dozens of MPs, and he states that he has the support of 80 to 100.

Sajid Javid said he will be outlining his plans for the UK's future this week, which includes the development of a new Conservative economic plan. Tax cuts are said to be a foundation of that plan.

Nadhim Zahawi has said he would force every government department to cut running costs by 20% to fund tax cuts.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is also set to announce her leadership contention today, and will run her campaign as the only "authentic" Brexiteer who can lead the party.