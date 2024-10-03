Locations of new average speed cameras in Ireland revealed
News

THE locations of two new speed cameras which have been installed across Ireland have been revealed.

Average speed cameras have been installed between Kilduff and BIllis, Cavan on the N3.

They have also been installed between Lislackagh and Cuilmore, Swinford on the N5.

Another average speed camera is set to be located on the N2 in Slane.

The new cameras are still being tested, the police force confirmed today, so are not in operation yet.

“Speed is a significant contributor to road deaths and a cause in 30 per cent of fatal collisions,” a Garda spokesperson said in a statement.

“International experience shows that safety cameras lead to a reduction in speed by drivers,” they added.

“Infrastructure and technology for two average safety camera systems have been installed on the N3 (Cavan) and N5 (Mayo) - with the average safety camera sites chosen because they meet the criteria as being high collision sites with numerous road traffic collisions, involving injury, serious injury and fatalities.”

Nine static speed cameras are also due to be installed on roads across the country, as part of the force’s initiative to reduce accidents on Ireland’s roads.

Static speed cameras are set to be located on the:

N59 (Galway)

N25 (Waterford)

R772 (Wicklow)

N14 (Donegal)

N80 (Carlow)

Dublin (Dolphin’s Barn)

N17 (Mayo)

N22 (Cork)

N69 (Limerick)

