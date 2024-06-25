London Irish social inclusion charity announces changes to board of trustees

A LONDON Irish charity serving some of the most vulnerable people in the capital has announced a number of changes to its board of trustees.

Based in Cricklewood, north London, Ashford Place has confirmed that Carey Fitzgerald, who has been chair of the board of trustees for the past three years - and a member of it for nine - will be leaving the board at the end of this month, when her tenure comes to an end.

She will be replaced by current vice chair, Benjamin Kinder, while trustee Dr Ethie Kong will become vice chair of the board.

“I have enjoyed my nine years as a Trustee of Ashford Place immensely and am proud to have been a part of such an incredibly important charity,” Ms Fitzgerald said today.

“Ben Kinder and Ethie Kong will be perfect leading the board of trustees of Ashford Place, which is brilliantly run by Danny Maher & Renee Gallagher, she added.

“I am looking forward to continuing my work with the organisation on the Shout Mental Health Film & Arts Festivals.”

Ashford Place founder and CEO Danny Maher has paid tribute to Ms Fitzgerald, who he describes as “inspirational”.

“Carey’s leadership of Ashford Place has been inspirational and enduring,” he said.

“We will miss her total dedication but in the knowledge that the charity is in a strong and sustainable as a result.”

He added: “We know that the Shout programme is in good hands with Carey still curating and producing the Festival and Philip will be representing the Board on the project.

“It is an exciting time for both Shout and Ashford Place as we work with Ben and Ethie as our new chair and vice chair.”

The charity has also announced that international entrepreneur Philip Radley-Smith has recently joined the board.