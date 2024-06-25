London Irish social inclusion charity announces changes to board of trustees
News

London Irish social inclusion charity announces changes to board of trustees

A LONDON Irish charity serving some of the most vulnerable people in the capital has announced a number of changes to its board of trustees.

Based in Cricklewood, north London, Ashford Place has confirmed that Carey Fitzgerald, who has been chair of the board of trustees for the past three years - and a member of it for nine - will be leaving the board at the end of this month, when her tenure comes to an end.

Carey Fitzgerald is standing down from the board of trustees

She will be replaced by current vice chair, Benjamin Kinder, while trustee Dr Ethie Kong will become vice chair of the board.

“I have enjoyed my nine years as a Trustee of Ashford Place immensely and am proud to have been a part of such an incredibly important charity,” Ms Fitzgerald said today.

Ben Kinder will be the new chair of the Ashford Place board

“Ben Kinder and Ethie Kong will be perfect leading the board of trustees of Ashford Place, which is brilliantly run by Danny Maher & Renee Gallagher, she added.

“I am looking forward to continuing my work with the organisation on the Shout Mental Health Film & Arts Festivals.”

Ashford Place founder and CEO Danny Maher has paid tribute to Ms Fitzgerald, who he describes as “inspirational”.

“Carey’s leadership of Ashford Place has been inspirational and enduring,” he said.

“We will miss her total dedication but in the knowledge that the charity is in a strong and sustainable as a result.”

Dr Ethie Kong will become vice chair of the board

He added: “We know that the Shout programme is in good hands with Carey still curating and producing the Festival and Philip will be representing the Board on the project.

“It is an exciting time for both Shout and Ashford Place as we work with Ben and Ethie as our new chair and vice chair.”

The charity has also announced that international entrepreneur Philip Radley-Smith has recently joined the board.

See More: Ashford Place, Carey Fitzgerald

Related

Shout London festival set for national tour following successful debut
News 1 year ago

Shout London festival set for national tour following successful debut

By: Fiona Audley

New wellbeing space revealed by Irish charity serving vulnerable clients in London
News 2 years ago

New wellbeing space revealed by Irish charity serving vulnerable clients in London

By: Fiona Audley

Leading charity supporting vulnerable Irish across London appoints new governance trustee
News 2 years ago

Leading charity supporting vulnerable Irish across London appoints new governance trustee

By: Irish Post

Latest

Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital
News 1 day ago

Police investigate Newry burglary and subsequent hit-and-run that left woman in hospital

By: Gerard Donaghy

Taoiseach pays tribute to families of Stardust victims at commemoration ceremony
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach pays tribute to families of Stardust victims at commemoration ceremony

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog
News 2 days ago

Police say no criminal offences committed as they name baby killed by pet dog

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder after fatal pub assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Attempted murder investigation launched after shooting in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy