Lorry driver who died in single vehicle crash in Co. Down named

THE PSNI have named a man who died after the lorry he was driving was involved in a single vehicle collision in Co. Down.

Ryan Telford, aged in his 20s, was driving a blue Scania lorry when it crashed at around 7.45am on Tuesday, August 8.

Mr Telford was driving along the Ballynahinch Road in Dromara when the incident occurred.

In a statement the PSNI confirmed: “Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a blue Scania lorry shortly after 7.45am.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the other emergency services, but sadly the driver of the lorry died from his injuries at the scene.”

They added: “We can confirm that the man who died was Ryan Telford.”

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with any information, or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 250 08/08/23,” they state.