Lough Neagh clean-up plan unveiled

THE Earl of Shaftesbury has said he has held constructive discussions with Stormont's environment minister Andrew Muir over issues affecting Lough Neagh, according to the BBC.

The London-based peer, Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, owns the bed and soil of Lough Neagh.

The Shaftesbury estate has held ownership of the bed and soil of Lough Neagh since the 19th century, after the Chichester family took control in the 17th century.

Lough Neagh continues to be seriously polluted. High levels of harmful bacteria amid a long-term infestation of toxic algae have been allowed to fester in the lough.

The Lough Neagh Partnership has now warned harmful blue-green algae was "back with a vengeance".

The blooms can be a risk to human and animal health.

There have been calls for him to transfer ownership into public hands.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs recently produced Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan includes 20 actions that need to be taken to "improve water quality, address the challenges in Lough Neagh and tackle blue green algae".

The Earl of Shaftesbury said he "reiterated his commitment to work with his team and other stakeholders to find solutions".