Lough Neagh clean-up plan unveiled
News

Lough Neagh clean-up plan unveiled

THE Earl of Shaftesbury has said he has held constructive discussions with Stormont's environment minister Andrew Muir over issues affecting Lough Neagh, according to the BBC.

The London-based peer, Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, 12th Earl of Shaftesbury, owns the bed and soil of Lough Neagh.

The Shaftesbury estate has held ownership of the bed and soil of Lough Neagh since the 19th century, after the Chichester family took control in the 17th century.

Lough Neagh continues to be seriously polluted. High levels of harmful bacteria amid a long-term infestation of toxic algae have been allowed to fester in the lough.

The Lough Neagh Partnership has now warned harmful blue-green algae was "back with a vengeance".

The blooms can be a risk to human and animal health.

There have been calls for him to transfer ownership into public hands.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs recently produced Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan includes 20 actions that need to be taken to "improve water quality, address the challenges in Lough Neagh and tackle blue green algae".

The Earl of Shaftesbury said he "reiterated his commitment to work with his team and other stakeholders to find solutions".

LORD & LADY OF THE LAKE Countess of Shaftesbury Dinah Streifeneder and Earl of Shaftesbury Nicholas Ashley-Cooper (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

See More: Blue-green Algae, Lough Neagh, Northern Ireland, Pollution

Related

Renewed appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Waterford killing
News 6 hours ago

Renewed appeal for information on 20th anniversary of Waterford killing

By: Irish Post

Wicklow girl dies in balcony fall in Majorica
News 11 hours ago

Wicklow girl dies in balcony fall in Majorica

By: Irish Post

RTÉ investigates the handling of Bishop Casey accusations
News 1 day ago

RTÉ investigates the handling of Bishop Casey accusations

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Third fire in as many days at Dublin site earmarked for asylum seekers
News 2 days ago

Third fire in as many days at Dublin site earmarked for asylum seekers

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man and woman arrested by police investigating sudden death in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Man and woman arrested by police investigating sudden death in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns seized in Co. Louth
News 2 days ago

Assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns seized in Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Three charged following investigation into sudden deaths
News 2 days ago

Three charged following investigation into sudden deaths

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested after €8m drugs seizure in Dublin
News 2 days ago

Man arrested after €8m drugs seizure in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy