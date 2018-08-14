‘Lucky to be alive’ – Police investigate after 'sinister' fires in Belfast flats

ONE person has been treated for smoke inhalation following fires at two flats in North Belfast, which a local politician said were being treated as ‘sinister’.

Police have launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses following the incidents in the New Lodge area this morning.

Local Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said people were ‘lucky to be alive’ after smoke detectors alerted nearby neighbours.

Damage

Shortly after 6am it was reported that a fire had been started in a flat in the area.

However when police and the fire brigade arrived they discovered a second fire in another flat.

The fires were extinguished however damage was caused to both properties as a result of the incident.

Both flats were unoccupied at the time of the incident, however a female in an adjoining flat was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

Ms Ni Chuilín said police were treating the fires as ‘sinister’.

“People are lucky to be alive, but thankfully due to working smoke alarms in the homes, no one has been seriously hurt,” she said.

“Police and forensic teams on the scene have informed local residents that the fires are being treated as sinister.

“Whilst it is unclear how this has happened, it is clear that someone could have died as a result.

“I am working with the Housing Executive and local residents to ensure that the people affected are rehoused in adequate accommodation as soon as possible.”

Robust investigation

Detective Inspector Denis McGaffin said the situation could have been much worse.

“We are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries or death as a result of this reckless action,” he said.

“A robust investigation has now commenced and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact Detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 159 14/08/18.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.