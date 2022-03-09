Majority of adults believe St Patrick's Day feeds into Irish stereotype of drinking

THE MAJORITY of adults believe St Patrick's Day feeds into stereotypes of Irish people and alcohol consumption, new research has found.

According to iReach Insights, 69% of all adults believe that to be the case, with 42% thinking far too much alcohol is consumed on the national holiday. 30% believe a lot of alcohol is consumed on the day.

Interestingly, 49% of those surveyed believe parades on St Patrick's Day are better than the parades in Ireland.

Also, 53% of respondents think the day is too commercialised.

In Ireland, 45% of adults will celebrate the holiday at home with family and friends, while 25% will go to a parade.

23% will go for drinks, and 18% of respondents will not celebrate St Patrick's Day.

On a positive note, 82% of adults are proud that St Patrick's Day is celebrated around the world and 66% believes the holiday portrays the country in a good light.

The survey questions were included in the Nationally Representative iReach Consumer Decisions Omnibus run between the 17-24 February and has a 3% Confidence Interval and 95% Confidence Level.