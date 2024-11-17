Man, 20, charged with murder of James Brogan

A MAN has been charged with the murder James Brogan, who died in Cardiff, Wales earlier this week.

Mr Brogan, 43, died after he was discovered with serious injuries on Coleford Road in the St Mellons area of Cardiff at around 4pm on Tuesday, November 12.

On Thursday, South Wales Police arrested a 20-year-old man from the Trowbridge area on suspicion of murder.

Yesterday, police confirmed that Georgie Tannetta has now been charged with murder and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

Following the latest developments, Detective Chief Inspector Lianne Rees from the Major Crime Investigation Team has urged any witnesses to come forward.

"We continue to investigate the matter and are appealing to any witnesses who were in the Heol Trostre and Coleford Drive areas of St Mellons at around 4pm on Tuesday, November 12 to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is," she said.

"We are also asking anyone with mobile phone footage or CCTV to contact us please."

A fundraiser set up to support Mr Brogan's family described him as 'a beloved member of our community, known for his kind heart'.

"His warmth and generosity touched so many lives," it added.

"Now, as his community, we have the opportunity to give back.

"We're raising funds to help his family cover funeral costs and ease the burden during this unimaginable loss."