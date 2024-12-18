'We are all broken': Family pay tribute to father of three who died after being found injured in street

A FAMILY has paid tribute to a father of three who died after being discovered with serious injuries last month.

James Brogan, 43, was discovered on Coleford Road in St Mellons, Cardiff at around 4pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Georgie Tannetta, 20, from the Trowbridge area of the city, has been charged with murder and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

In a statement released this week, Mr Brogan's family said his death had left them dealing with 'a great loss'.

"James was 43 years old when his life was stolen from him, still a young man,” read the statement.

"James was a deeply-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and very proud father of three children.

"James will never get the opportunity to watch his children grow their own families and become a grandfather the way it should be.

"None of us will see him pop his head around our doors and crack a joke making us laugh — we are all victims still here, dealing with our great loss.

'We are all broken'

"James was not perfect, he had his faults as we all do, he was human, but if you needed his help he would help you without hesitation and expect nothing in return.

"To us James was generous, caring, thoughtful and a comedian, he loved to make you smile and laugh.

"Our family, extended family and friends are all affected, we are all broken and pray in time we will be able to live with our situation forced upon us all by the sadistic actions of another.

"Hopefully in time we will only remember the good times, the best of times spent with James.

"James Brogan will never be forgotten by his loved ones, family and friends. We pray he gets the justice he deserves and rests in peace."

Tannetta appeared in court on Tuesday, December 17 where he entered not guilty pleas to murder and possession of a bladed article.

A trial date has been set for May 19, 2025.