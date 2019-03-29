Man airlifted to hospital after catching his arm in a conveyor belt at a Mayo meat factory
News

Man airlifted to hospital after catching his arm in a conveyor belt at a Mayo meat factory

A man was airlifted to hospital after injuring his arm at a meat factory in Mayo on Thursday, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Gardaí were called to Dawn Meats, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo were called to the scene of an industrial incident at the Dawn Meats meat processing factory on Clare Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, yesterday afternoon, at approximately 1:30pm.

It is understood a man believed to be in his early 20s caught his arm on a conveyor belt at the plant.

A Gardaí spokesperson said an ambulance was called to the scene and the man was airlifted to University College Hospital in Galway soon after.

Advertisement

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and they are investigating the incident.

 

See More: Ballyhaunis, Mayo, Meat Factory

Related

Keith Duffy rushed to hospital leaving Boyzone to perform without him during 25th anniversary tour
News 15 hours ago

Keith Duffy rushed to hospital leaving Boyzone to perform without him during 25th anniversary tour

By: Stephen Mahon

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager
News 17 hours ago

Enniskillen’s Kieran McKenna set to continue as first team coach after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named permanent Manchester United manager

By: Stephen Mahon

Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise
News 19 hours ago

Five injured after aggravated burglary in Shaen, Portlaoise

By: Stephen Mahon

Latest

UEFA charge Ireland over John Delaney tennis ball protest during Georgia match
News 19 hours ago

UEFA charge Ireland over John Delaney tennis ball protest during Georgia match

By: Stephen Mahon

Family ‘petrol bombed by drugs gang whilst they slept in their beds’ Gerry Adams tells Dáil
News 1 day ago

Family ‘petrol bombed by drugs gang whilst they slept in their beds’ Gerry Adams tells Dáil

By: Stephen Mahon

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal
News 1 day ago

Arlene Foster hands Theresa May fresh Brexit blow as she confirms DUP won’t back deal

By: Stephen Mahon

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane
Sport 1 day ago

‘He has a wand of a left foot’ – Mick McCarthy on Ireland goalscorer Conor Hourihane

By: Stephen Mahon

How Darby O'Gill and the Little People helped Sean Connery become James Bond
News 1 day ago

How Darby O'Gill and the Little People helped Sean Connery become James Bond

By: Jack Beresford