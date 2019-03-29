Man airlifted to hospital after catching his arm in a conveyor belt at a Mayo meat factory

A man was airlifted to hospital after injuring his arm at a meat factory in Mayo on Thursday, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Gardaí were called to Dawn Meats, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo were called to the scene of an industrial incident at the Dawn Meats meat processing factory on Clare Road, Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo, yesterday afternoon, at approximately 1:30pm.

It is understood a man believed to be in his early 20s caught his arm on a conveyor belt at the plant.

A Gardaí spokesperson said an ambulance was called to the scene and the man was airlifted to University College Hospital in Galway soon after.

The Health and Safety Authority has been notified and they are investigating the incident.