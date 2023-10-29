Gardaí launch investigation after man's body discovered in Co. Mayo property

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's body at a property in Co. Mayo.

The body of the man, aged in his 30s, was found at a residence in Ballyhaunis on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí say they are 'investigating all the circumstances' surrounding the discovery.

"The State Pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem will take place in due course," added a garda statement.

"The scene remains preserved at this time.

"The outcome of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation."

According to RTÉ, the man is believed to be a Slovak national.