Man and teenager jailed for violent murder after CCTV linked them to attack

A MAN and a teenage boy have received life sentences for stabbing a man to death.

Sean Deery, of no fixed abode, and Sebastian Niven, of Sugden Road in Thames Ditton, were sentenced at the Old Bailey yesterday afternoon.

In December they were both convicted at the same court of murdering Farhad Khalili.

The court heard that Mr Khalili was attacked at around 7pm on December 15, 2021 as he walked along Surbiton Crescent, Kingston.

As he approached the junction of Anglesea Road, CCTV footage showed Mr Khalili being ambushed and attacked by Deery and Niven – who was then a 15-year-old boy.

The pair stabbed him several times before running off.

He managed to stagger to Surbiton Road where he collapsed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A review of local CCTV identified both Deery, now 28, and Niven, who is now 18, attacking their victim.

Deery had subsequently been detained after being wrongly identified as a suspect in a separate robbery that took place in nearby Portsmouth Road, Kingston shortly before their fatal attack.

Niven was arrested at his home address the following day, where blood-stained clothing was found linking him to the attack.

While in custody, both Deery and Niven refused to answer questions put to them by police, but there was evidence against them to charge them with murder.

Detective Inspector Jim Barry, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “While Farhad and his assailants were known to each other it has never been established why they attacked him in such a violent manner.

“What is clear is that when Deery and Niven launched their attack, they did so with a ferocity and intent to cause Farhad significant harm.

“The actions of those on scene, including the officers who initially responded to the call, were commendable and helped us quickly identify and detain both suspects. The support and assistance from the local community was vital.

“This has enabled us to put those responsible for Farhad’s murder before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

“I hope these sentences bring some small degree of comfort to Farhad’s family and friends who have been left to deal with the tragic outcome."

Deery was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 25 years imprisonment.

Niven was sentenced to life with a minimum of 14 years imprisonment.