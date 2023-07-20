Man and woman arrested after mother-of-two found dead in street
Kerry Newman was found dead in a street in Rochdale

TWO people have been arrested after a mother-of-two was found dead on a street in Greater Manchester.

Kerry Newman was found dead on New Barn Lane in Rochdale on Monday, July 17 at around 4.30am.

The 40-year-old was the mother of two boys, officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed.

Paying tribute, Kerry’s mother and stepfather said she was “a loving daughter and mother of two boys” who was “taken away from us too soon”.

“She is now in heaven with the angels, rest in peace our beautiful girl,” they added.

GMP has confirmed that two people – a 48-year-old man and 52-year-old woman - have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody for further questioning.

They add that “further enquiries also suggests that Kerry was taken from an address in Freehold to New Barn Lane in Rochdale where she was subsequently found deceased, of which the cause of her death is unknown”.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith, from GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “My sincere and heartfelt sympathies are to Kerry’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Our officers and specialist officers are supporting her family as this investigation continues and we will do everything we can to make sure we get justice for Kerry.”

She added: “The investigation into Kerry’s tragic death is moving at pace and we want to ensure justice is sought for Kerry and her loved ones.

“We are continuing to exhaust all possible enquiries and because of these efforts we have been able to arrest two suspects and they remain in custody for questioning.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information relating to this incident to please come forward.

“This includes any witnesses, anyone with knowledge of the incident, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage in relation to this incident. Any information you have may bring us one step closer to getting justice for Kerry.”

A dedicated Major Incident Public Portal has been opened by GMP to receive information, and you can directly submit images and mobile phone, dash-cam, or doorbell footage here.

Alternatively, the Major Incident Team can be contacted on 0161 856 4338 or report on our website using the ‘report’ tool: www.gmp.police.uk

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

