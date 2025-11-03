Irish in Jamaica struggle amid devastation from Hurricane Melissa

IRISH people stranded in Jamaica are struggling to return home after Hurricane Melissa, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the island, left widespread destruction in its wake.

Lisa Mooney, from Loughlinstown in Dublin, had travelled to Jamaica with her husband Brendan for what was meant to be a dream trip celebrating her 50th birthday.

Instead, the couple now find themselves stranded in Montego Bay after two cancelled flights and severe damage to local infrastructure.

“We’re now booked on a flight to New York on Tuesday afternoon, and we’re hoping against hope that it leaves,” Ms Mooney said, according to RTÉ.

The couple are staying in a hotel where water is scarce and basic amenities have been severely affected.

“They’re trying to preserve what they’ve taken from the swimming pool so we can flush toilets and shower. We are queuing for meals,” she said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that it is aware of a small number of Irish citizens in Jamaica seeking to leave and is providing consular assistance.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) advised travellers to stay informed through local updates and follow instructions from authorities and tour operators.

Another Irish national, Orlagh Kilbride, who has lived in Jamaica for almost a decade, has launched a fundraising campaign to support local communities devastated by the Category 5 storm, according to the Independent.

Ms Kilbride, originally from Dublin, described witnessing the “strongest winds” she had ever seen as Hurricane Melissa tore through the island, killing at least 19 people and leaving an estimated 30,000 homeless.

“The beaches have completely eroded up to the buildings,” she said.

“Whole towns have been destroyed, and I’m not sure some of them will ever come back.”

Although her home in Kingston escaped the worst damage, she said communities in the south and northwest were left shattered.

“We know people who’ve lost their homes entirely. Even in a developed country, buildings would struggle against 300 km winds.”

Ms Kilbride said her fundraising effort aims to provide immediate relief and long-term rebuilding assistance.

“The community in the south had just bounced back from a hurricane last year. Now all that progress has been wiped away,” she said.

She also spoke of the deep bond between Jamaica and Ireland, noting that around 30% of Jamaicans claim Irish ancestry.

“They’re warm, funny, and resilient, just like the Irish. That’s part of why we fell in love with this island.”