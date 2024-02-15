Man and woman arrested in connection with Michael Foley murder investigation

TWO people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man who was found dead in his home in Co. Cork.

Michael Foley’s body was found in his home in Macroom on Tuesday, February 6.

The 61-year-old, whose funeral took place on Monday, February 12 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clonakilty, has been remembered by friends as a “a very decent and kind man who will be missed by all”.

Gardaí in Macroom have confirmed they have arrested a man and a woman this week.

In a statement, they said: “Gardaí in Macroom continue to investigate the murder of 61-year-old Michael Foley, who was found deceased at his home in Macroom, Co. Cork on Tuesday, 6th February 2024.

“On February 14, as part of this investigation, a male and a female, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in Cork City.

“They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in County Cork.”

Officers have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Any person with information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they state.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mr Foley leaves behind his father Mickie, as well as his “daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends” his family confirms.