Man and woman sought after assault at Scottish railway station
News

Man and woman sought after assault at Scottish railway station

Images of a man and woman police believe may have information that could assist their investigation (Images: British Transport Police)

A MAN and woman who police believe may have Irish accents are being sought in relation to an assault at a railway station in Scotland last month.

British Transport Police (BTP) have released few details about the assault but revealed it occurred at Ayr Station on Saturday, May 6 at around 7pm.

On Friday, the force launched an appeal for information into the incident as well as releasing details and images of two people they believe may be able to assist their enquiries.

The male is described as white, aged in his mid 50s of stocky, heavy build.

He has dark hair swiped to the side, facial hair and was wearing a dark zip-up jacket and blue jeans.

He has a tattoo on the side of his neck, has a pierced ear and possibly speaks with an Irish accent.

Police believe the man and woman are known to each other (Images: British Transport Police)

The female is described as white, aged in her mid 50s with short blonde hair.

She was wearing a light denim jacket and jeans, white trainers, carried a black handbag and possibly speaks with an Irish accent.

Officers believe that the male and female, who are understood to be known to each other, may have information that could assist their investigation.

They have urged the pair, or any members of the public who recognise either of them, to contact police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BTP on 0800 405040 quoting reference 2300051646.

