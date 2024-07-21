Man arrested after €8m drugs seizure in Dublin
News

Man arrested after €8m drugs seizure in Dublin

The suspected drugs were estimated to be worth around €8m (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN has been arrested following the seizure of €8m of suspected drugs in Dublin on Friday.

€1m in cash was also discovered during the search operation at a residence in The Ward, Dublin 11, conducted by the Dublin Crime Response Team.

The suspected illegal drugs included cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, LSD and MDMA, which will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo analysis.

Around 1m in cash was also seized (Image: An Garda Síochána)

The arrested man, aged in his 50s, is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Dublin area.

Further cash, vehicles and designer goods were seized in a number of follow-up searches in the Dublin area.

"The seizure of what is a significant quantity of drugs and cash is a major blow to this organised crime group which has been causing so much misery in communities right across the city," said Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis.

"A cash seizure of this scale causes significant disruption. Gardaí continue to target those that destroy lives through their activities."

See More: Dublin

Related

Pedestrian dies following Dublin hit-and-run involving stolen car
News 3 days ago

Pedestrian dies following Dublin hit-and-run involving stolen car

By: Gerard Donaghy

Twelve people arrested during anti-immigration protest in Dublin
News 5 days ago

Twelve people arrested during anti-immigration protest in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home
News 6 days ago

Man hospitalised after petrol bomb attack on Dublin home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Joanne Ryan is ‘pinching herself’ that deeply personal play gets Edinburgh Fringe debut
Entertainment 2 days ago

Joanne Ryan is ‘pinching herself’ that deeply personal play gets Edinburgh Fringe debut

By: Fiona Audley

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms plans to visit Dublin for meeting with Taoiseach
News 2 days ago

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms plans to visit Dublin for meeting with Taoiseach

By: Fiona Audley

Man convicted of killing Michael Murphy in Boxing Day attack
News 2 days ago

Man convicted of killing Michael Murphy in Boxing Day attack

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision on Irish road
News 2 days ago

Tributes paid as funeral confirmed for woman killed in collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Man and woman, aged in their 70s, killed in Donegal collision
News 2 days ago

Man and woman, aged in their 70s, killed in Donegal collision

By: Irish Post