Man arrested after €8m drugs seizure in Dublin

A MAN has been arrested following the seizure of €8m of suspected drugs in Dublin on Friday.

€1m in cash was also discovered during the search operation at a residence in The Ward, Dublin 11, conducted by the Dublin Crime Response Team.

The suspected illegal drugs included cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, LSD and MDMA, which will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland to undergo analysis.

The arrested man, aged in his 50s, is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda Station in the Dublin area.

Further cash, vehicles and designer goods were seized in a number of follow-up searches in the Dublin area.

"The seizure of what is a significant quantity of drugs and cash is a major blow to this organised crime group which has been causing so much misery in communities right across the city," said Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis.

"A cash seizure of this scale causes significant disruption. Gardaí continue to target those that destroy lives through their activities."