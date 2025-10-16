Aldi reveals one billionth customer in Ireland while opening new store

ALDI is celebrating welcoming its one billionth customer in Ireland this week while opening its 165th store in the country.

The budget supermarket opened a new store in Monaghan today, which is its second in the county.

Costing €14m, the new branch creates 30 jobs for the local community.

Today’s opening coincided with a major milestone for the retailer, with Aldi Ireland serving its one billionth customer since launching in the country in 1999.

That customer was revealed as Monaghan native, Colleen Mc Crudden, who was presented with a year's worth of free shopping to mark the occasion.

The new store was officially opened by the local Aldi team including Managing Director of Operations Ireland, Colin Breslin, Store Manager, John Leather and TD for Cavan–Monaghan & Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Niamh Smyth.

Former Irish rugby player, Conor Murray, and Women’s Irish rugby player, Linda Djougang were also in attendance for the launch event.

“It’s great to be in Monaghan today to open Aldi’s newest store and witness a national

retailer like Aldi continue to invest in the local community, creating valuable local employment and supporting our economy,” Minister Smyth said this morning.

“What is especially welcome is their commitment to sourcing and stocking produce from local Monaghan and Irish suppliers, along with the support of local charity and good causes,” she added.

Rugby star Murray said he was “delighted” to offer his support for the new store opening.

“I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact Aldi makes across the country through initiatives like the Play Rugby programme, and Aldi’s ongoing partnership with Barnardos,” he explained.

“Monaghan has produced some great rugby players over the years, and it’s great to have Aldi here to fuel the next generation of talent!”

Store manager Mr Leather said they have a “great team” at the new Monaghan site.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers instore over the coming days and weeks, where they can enjoy a fantastic new and modern place to shop with the same unbeatable value, range and quality that Aldo is known for,” he added.