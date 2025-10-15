Taoiseach and Tánaiste 'saddened' following death of teenager in Tusla facility

BOTH the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have said they are 'saddened' following the death of a teenager in a facility owned by Tusla, Ireland's Child and Family Agency.

Gardaí said a male juvenile teenager was pronounced deceased at the scene this morning at the Tusla emergency residential unit at the Grattan Wood apartments in Donaghmede, North Dublin.

Another male teenager and a female adult were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

'Truly shocking'

In a statement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts were with the family of the deceased and the others injured.

"I am shocked and saddened at the loss of life in a Tusla care facility in north Dublin today," he said.

"Our thoughts go to the bereaved family and those injured during this incident.

"The wellbeing of the young people in this facility and the staff is now paramount.

"It is important they are offered every possible support at this difficult time as An Garda Síochána conduct a thorough investigation."

Tánaiste Simon Harris described the teenager's death as 'unconscionable'.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident that took place at a Tusla care facility in Donaghmede earlier today," he said.

"This is a truly shocking event and my thoughts are with all those impacted by it, in particular the bereaved family and those injured.

"The loss of life is unconscionable and the focus now must be on the welfare and safety of the young people and staff at the facility.

"Tusla has said that additional supports will be provided to everyone directly affected.

"I ask that An Garda Síochána be given the time and space to conduct an investigation."

'No ongoing threat'

In a statement, Tusla said that the incident involved two young people, 'during which a fatal injury was sustained'.

"Tusla can confirm that a serious incident took place at one of our emergency residential units in north Dublin, which provides care on a 24-hour basis to four separated young people seeking international protection," it added.

Meanwhile, gardaí said that the incident 'is no longer active and there is no ongoing threat to the community'.

"An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other person in relation to this incident at this time and is following a definite line of enquiry," added a statement.