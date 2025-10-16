Irish Ambassador to the UK Martin Fraser gets new UN role

THE current Irish Ambassador to the UK will take up a new role at the United Nations it has been confirmed.

A reshuffle of ambassadors who are in place across the globe was announced this week by the Irish Government.

It includes Irish Ambassador Martin Fraser leaving his London-based post, which he took up in 2022, to be the next Ambassador to the United Nations in New York.

Mr Fraser, who is a former Secretary General in the Department of the Taoiseach, will be replaced by Sonja Hyland who will leave her current position as Deputy Secretary General Ireland, UK and Americas Division to take up the position of Irish Ambassador to the UK.

“I know that those nominated as ambassadors will represent Ireland with great distinction as they work to support Irish citizens and to advance Ireland’s interests and values around the world,” the Tánaiste said.

“The Government will continue to strengthen Ireland’s global presence and influence, deepening and expanding our network, building new partnerships and amplifying our voice in the world,” he added.

All ambassadorial appointments are “subject to the agreement of the receiving State and therefore in any reporting should be presented as nominations” Mr Harris’ department confirmed.

Currently Ireland has a diplomatic network which boasts 103 missions across the world.

Since 2018, under the nation’s Global Ireland Strategy, 25 new missions have opened. During this year so far, new Irish embassies were established in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moldova.

During 2026, new Consulates General will open in Malaga and Melbourne.

Following the nominations announced this week, 53 per cent of Ireland’s diplomatic missions will be led by women, including Washington DC, the EU, London, Berlin and Paris.