Hundreds of jobs at risk as Paddy Power confirms closure of shops across Ireland and UK

BOOKMAKERS Paddy Power is set to close 57 of its shops across Ireland and the UK putting 247 jobs at risk.

Confirmed today, the move will see the firm, owned by parent company Flutter UKI, close 28 stores across Britain, one in Northern Ireland and 28 in the Republic of Ireland.

The decision has been made “in light of increasing cost pressures and challenging market conditions” a Flutter UKI spokesperson said.

Staff were informed of the plans on Tuesday, October 14, the organisation confirmed in a statement to The Irish Post this afternoon.

“Impacted colleagues will be offered redeployment opportunities where possible, however, the closures will unfortunately lead to a number of job losses,” they explained.

“We are continually reviewing our high street estate, but it remains a key part of our offer to customers, and we are seeking to innovate and invest where we can as we adapt to different customer trends and needs,” the firm added.

A timeline for the closures has not yet been confirmed.