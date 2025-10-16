Host of Irish stars cast in new Netflix drama based on Marian Keye’s bestseller

AISLING Bea is among a host of Irish stars who feature in the new Netflix drama Grown Ups.

Sarah Greene, Barry Ward, Robert Sheehan, Sinéad Cusack and Adrian Dunbar also star in the series, which is based on Marian Keyes’ 2020 novel of the same name.

The drama is set in Dublin where it follows the dysfunctional Casey family.

Production on the series has already begun in Ireland.

“I know I’m not alone in being obsessed with every word Marian Keyes has ever written,” series creator Sam Strauss said.

“It is a true life highlight to be trusted with her characters as we bring the Casey family and the world of Grown Ups to Netflix.”

Speaking of her time working on the project with Strauss, Keyes said their “connection” was “immediate”.

“Her questions were relevant and intelligent, and she was adamant that the show needed to be shot in Ireland,” she added.

The series is set for realese in 2026.