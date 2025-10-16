Host of Irish stars cast in new Netflix drama based on Marian Keye’s bestseller
Entertainment

Host of Irish stars cast in new Netflix drama based on Marian Keye’s bestseller

AISLING Bea is among a host of Irish stars who feature in the new Netflix drama Grown Ups.

Sarah Greene, Barry Ward, Robert Sheehan, Sinéad Cusack and Adrian Dunbar also star in the series, which is based on Marian Keyes’ 2020 novel of the same name.

The drama is set in Dublin where it follows the dysfunctional Casey family.

Netflix has confirmed the cast for the series

Production on the series has already begun in Ireland.

“I know I’m not alone in being obsessed with every word Marian Keyes has ever written,” series creator Sam Strauss said.

“It is a true life highlight to be trusted with her characters as we bring the Casey family and the world of Grown Ups to Netflix.”

Speaking of her time working on the project with Strauss, Keyes said their “connection” was “immediate”.

“Her questions were relevant and intelligent, and she was adamant that the show needed to be shot in Ireland,” she added.

The series is set for realese in 2026.

See More: Adrian Dunbar, Aisling Bea, Grown Ups, Marian Keyes

Related
Entertainment 1 year ago

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar ‘delighted’ to make musical debut in Kiss Me, Kate

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 years ago

Neil Morrissey and Adrian Dunbar uncover ‘life-changing’ facts about their Irish heritage

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 years ago

'Now we're sucking diesel!' The best quotes from Line of Duty's Superintendent Ted Hastings

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Entertainment 17 hours ago

New video game reimagines Ireland’s last witch trial

By: Mark Murphy

Sport 21 hours ago

Ireland's win against Armenia revives World Cup hopes

By: Mark Murphy

News 23 hours ago

Ireland pledges millions more for Gaza amid ceasefire

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked graves were 'loved and wanted'

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Smoking main cause of accidental fires in Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Business 1 day ago

Two firms awarded contract to build Dublin Airport underpass

By: Fiona Audley