Imelda May explores her relationship with the Irish language for new series

SINGER Imelda May has explored her personal relationship with the Irish language for a new series set to air on RTÉ One.

The Dubliner delves into the intricacies and the history of Ireland’s mother tongue in the six-part series Imelda May: Amhráin na nGael, which begins tomorrow night.

It follows the Liberties native as she travels to Ireland’s Gaeltacht regions, from An Rinn in Waterford to Múscraí in Cork, on to west Kerry, Conamara and further north to Toraigh, off the coast of Donegal.

While there she seeks to reignite her connection with the Irish language through traditional songs and the sean-nós tradition.

“She digs deep, searching for songs that resonate with her emotionally and help her to connect with this style of singing,” an RTÉ spokesperson explains.

“Throughout the series, Imelda delves into the archives of remarkable music collectors who paved the way, taking inspiration from Risteard De Hindeberg, Elizabeth “Bess” Cronin and many others who passed on and preserved a rich heritage of songs,” they add.

Over the course of the series May is joined by some of Ireland’s most accomplished female singers, along with local singers from the Gaeltacht regions.

They include Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Ann Mulqueen, Caitlín Ní Chualáin and Maighréad and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill.

Musicians including Liam Ó Maonlaí and Séamus and Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta also feature in the show.

“Making this series was such a personal journey,” May says of the project.

“I travelled the length of Ireland’s precious Gaeltacht areas in search of a way back into our beloved mother tongue, after it was forced and kept out of many of us.

“I discovered that song seems to be a magical key to unlocking the path forward and I was met with such kindness, wisdom and warmth along the way by some of Ireland’s finest singers, poets and scholars.”

She added: “I hope I reflected on the often unspoken and sometimes complex relationship many of us have with our language.

“I hope that you will come with me on this gorgeous discovery and maybe narrow the divide a little between those who are fluent as Gaeilge, and those of us who’d love to be.”

Episode one of Imelda May: Amhráin na nGael will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player tomorrow (October 17) at 8.30pm.