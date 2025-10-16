New British Ambassador to Ireland presents credentials to President Higgins
News

New British Ambassador to Ireland presents credentials to President Higgins

BRITAIN’S newly appointed Ambassador to Ireland has formally presented her credentials to President Michael D Higgins.

Kara Owen has taken up the position, replacing predecessor Paul Johnston.

British Ambassador to Ireland Kara Owen has presented her letter of credence to President Michael D Higgins

She attended a special ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday afternoon, alongside the Ambassador of Belgium to Ireland, Nicolas Nihon and the Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, María Teresa Lizaranzu Perinat.

Each newly appointed ambassador presented their letters of credence to the President, in what will be the last ceremony of its kind that he will oversee before he leaves the role next month.

Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, María Teresa Lizaranzu Perinat attended the event

Ms Owen has over three decades of diplomatic experience.

She was most recently the British High Commissioner to Singapore following postings in Paris, Hanoi, and Hong Kong.

She addressed the room in Irish dring yesterday’s ceremony, stating: “Is mór an onóir dom a bheith ainmnithe mar Ambasadóir na Ríochta Aontaithe go hÉirinn. (It’s a great honour to introduce myself as the new British Ambassador to Ireland.)

Ambassador of Belgium to Ireland, Nicolas Nihon pictured at the ceremony

In a video posted via her British Embassy in Dublin page, Ms Owen speaks in Irish and English as she explains her plans for the role are to build on the relations and trade lnks between the two nations.

She adds that being appointed British Ambassador to Ireland is the “achievement of a of a career-long wish”.

“My Irish family and my time living here in Ireland has given me an insider’s view into the world, the creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit that makes up this remarkable country,” she added.

Watch the video here:

See More: British Ambassador To Ireland, Dublin, Kara Owen, President Mchael D Higgins

Related
News 17 hours ago

Woman has blade put against neck during 'terrifying' armed robbery in Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 18 hours ago

Four arrested after gardaí seize more than €380,000 in cash during Dublin and Leitrim searches

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

'Fear and distress' in community after teenager killed at Tusla residence in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 18 hours ago

Software company Workday to create 200 jobs at new Dublin AI Centre of Excellence

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Man arrested in Co. Armagh extradited to Germany to stand trial for child sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 22 hours ago

New video game reimagines Ireland’s last witch trial

By: Mark Murphy

Sport 1 day ago

Ireland's win against Armenia revives World Cup hopes

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Ireland pledges millions more for Gaza amid ceasefire

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Thousands of stillborn babies buried in unmarked graves were 'loved and wanted'

By: Fiona Audley