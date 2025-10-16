New British Ambassador to Ireland presents credentials to President Higgins

BRITAIN’S newly appointed Ambassador to Ireland has formally presented her credentials to President Michael D Higgins.

Kara Owen has taken up the position, replacing predecessor Paul Johnston.

She attended a special ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin yesterday afternoon, alongside the Ambassador of Belgium to Ireland, Nicolas Nihon and the Ambassador of Spain to Ireland, María Teresa Lizaranzu Perinat.

Each newly appointed ambassador presented their letters of credence to the President, in what will be the last ceremony of its kind that he will oversee before he leaves the role next month.

Ms Owen has over three decades of diplomatic experience.

She was most recently the British High Commissioner to Singapore following postings in Paris, Hanoi, and Hong Kong.

She addressed the room in Irish dring yesterday’s ceremony, stating: “Is mór an onóir dom a bheith ainmnithe mar Ambasadóir na Ríochta Aontaithe go hÉirinn. (It’s a great honour to introduce myself as the new British Ambassador to Ireland.)

In a video posted via her British Embassy in Dublin page, Ms Owen speaks in Irish and English as she explains her plans for the role are to build on the relations and trade lnks between the two nations.

She adds that being appointed British Ambassador to Ireland is the “achievement of a of a career-long wish”.

“My Irish family and my time living here in Ireland has given me an insider’s view into the world, the creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit that makes up this remarkable country,” she added.

Watch the video here: