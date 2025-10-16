Niall McNamee releases debut album which is an ode to ‘epic Irishness'

NIALL MCNAMEE has released his debut album which boasts a collection of deeply personal songs that chart his life to date.

The singer-songwriter, who was born in Leicester to parents from Dundalk in Co. Louth, moved to London at the age of 17.

Since then, he has gone from working on the building sites to becoming a successful actor and musical star.

Soon he will grace our screens in the film Saipan, where he plays Irish world cup team goalkeeper Alan Kelly and stars alongside Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke.

Before that he will release his debut album, Glass and Mirrors, via his own label, Wellboy.

McNamee credits his Irish heritage and his industry icons for shaping his music, claiming "hearing love stories from the traditional music I always listened to made life feel poetic”.

“The world is a tough place, so finding people who change it for the better is kind of remarkable,” he adds, "but also, there’s the backdrop of a big, loud, London, building sites, pints and parties.

“London’s a struggle, but it’s also epic and I think there’s an epicness to Irishness and London that defines this album.”

This week he told The Irish Post a little more about the album, his latest movie role and an upcoming tour...

How would you describe the album?

In the best way possible I feel like it’s all over the place.

It’s both a reflective memoir and chaotic biography of my adult life.

One song was written when I was 17 and another is really recent.

I can track my journey through life through these songs.

Do you have a favourite song on it?

It’s always a hard one and it changes.

I think because stylistically they are different it would depend what mood I’m in but ‘Moon Belongs to you’ feels like the song that best encapsulates who I am as an artist.

How long have you been working on this release?

I started recording the album in Belfast three years ago.

It has been a long ‘journey’ (whilst I hate that word because of X Factor).

There was a naivety at the beginning and it has been a learning curve.

Truthfully whilst it has been joyful, it has also been painful and tiring. But at the point of launching, it feels like it has all been worth it.

You’re also about to kick off a tour of the UK and Ireland. What can fans expect?

Fans can expect tears and laughter.

Me and my band love going on tour. It’s a riot.

I’d like to think people leave the gigs feeling excited for the future, and they cut themselves some slack.

Will you be on the road the entire time?

There was a few chances to have a break for a couple of days but that went out the window when I got the filming schedule through for a tv series I’m filming at the moment.

I’ll be back and fourth throughout but actually, that’s often more of a buzz that a stress.

What’s the best thing about touring?

Hanging out with my mates (the band) and being busy. The mind ticks along nicely then.

You certainly don’t feel like you’re in the real world for a bit.

It will be a strange feeling to finish the tour and this year. It has been positively relentless.

You will also be on our screens soon in Saipan. Did you enjoy making the film?

I loved making it. I’m such a big soccer fan.

Me and my dad went around Europe home and away watching the Irish team, so to be in a movie about it was an honour.

What were the highlights of that project for you?

Working with Steve Coogan was class. I’m such a big fan of his. But also throwing on the Ireland jersey and representing,

Do you have a preference when it comes to acting or making music?

Not at all. I love them both dearly. The only thing that separates them is the ease of the lifestyle.

Acting and music are both difficult but I don’t think it’s a secret that the music industry can be a difficult one to justify at times.

I take my hat off to every singer-songwriter around.

Niall McNamee's debut album Glass and Mirrors is available now