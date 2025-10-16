Post-mortem due to be carried out today on teen who died in Tusla centre

A POST-MORTEM examination is due to be carried out today to decipher the cause of a death of a teenager who died in a Tusla facility in Dublin.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene yesterday morning (October 15) at the Tusla emergency residential unit at the Grattan Wood apartments in Donaghmede, North Dublin.

Another teenage boy and a woman were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, Tusla confirmed the incident involved two young people, “during which a fatal injury was sustained”.

"Tusla can confirm that a serious incident took place at one of our emergency residential units in north Dublin, which provides care on a 24-hour basis to four separated young people seeking international protection," it added.

In a statement Gardaí confirmed the teenager’s body has since been removed to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is due to be conducted today by State Pathologist Dr. Yvonne McCartney.

“The results of the post-mortem examination will assist in determining the course of the investigation,” they confirmed.

Ireland’s Children’s Minister Norma Foley said she was “truly saddened” by the incident.

“I extend my sincere sympathies to the young person’s family,” she said.

“My absolute priority is the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the incident and those who care for them,” she added.

“I am conscious that the circumstances in relation to the incident are being investigated by An Garda Siochána and I encourage full co-operation with their investigation.”

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Coolock Garda station.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.