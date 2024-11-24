Man arrested after large quantity of suspected drugs found in car at Belfast Harbour
News

Man arrested after large quantity of suspected drugs found in car at Belfast Harbour

The suspected herbal cannabis has an estimated street value of up to £150,000 (Image: PSNI)

A MAN has been arrested after a large quantity of suspected Class B drugs were found in a car at Belfast Harbour.

The suspected herbal cannabis, which was concealed in a hide, has an estimated street value of up to £150,000.

Speaking after the seizure, Detective Sergeant Moore of the PSNI said: "Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play."

'Well-constructed hide'

The drugs were seized on Friday evening by detectives from the PSNI'S Organised Crime Unit, supported by Belfast Harbour Police, after a vehicle was stopped and searched in the harbour area of West Bank Road, north Belfast.

"Officers discovered a well-constructed hide between the rear seat of the vehicle and the boot, where a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was concealed worth an estimated street value of up to £150,000,” said DS Moore.

"The suspected herbal cannabis has since been seized along with the vehicle for further forensic examination.

The suspected drugs were concealed in a hide between the rear seat and the boot (Image: PSNI)

"An additional search was also conducted at a property in the south Belfast area.

"A 36-year-old man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possessing a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue."

'Misery and harm'

DS Moore continued: "This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

"We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm."

Anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply is urged to call police on 101.

See More: Belfast, Belfast Harbour

Related

Cyclist who died in Belfast collision is named
News 4 hours ago

Cyclist who died in Belfast collision is named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman assaulted and left badly shaken after attempted hijacking in west Belfast
News 3 days ago

Woman assaulted and left badly shaken after attempted hijacking in west Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation as elderly man dies a week after fall on bus
News 3 days ago

Investigation as elderly man dies a week after fall on bus

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

A journey through time, beauty and tranquility in the heart of Wicklow
Travel 1 day ago

A journey through time, beauty and tranquility in the heart of Wicklow

By: Mal Rogers

Ten Minutes with singer-songwriter Chris Wilson DC
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with singer-songwriter Chris Wilson DC

By: Irish Post

The implications for Ireland under a Trump administration
Comment 2 days ago

The implications for Ireland under a Trump administration

By: Larry Donnelly

Laura Whitmore ‘excited’ to star in stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train
Entertainment 2 days ago

Laura Whitmore ‘excited’ to star in stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes following death of 'giant of journalism' Ken Reid
News 2 days ago

Tributes following death of 'giant of journalism' Ken Reid

By: Fiona Audley

Historic Irish mansion goes on the market for €1.1m after stunning makeover
News 2 days ago

Historic Irish mansion goes on the market for €1.1m after stunning makeover

By: Fiona Audley