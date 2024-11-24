Man arrested after large quantity of suspected drugs found in car at Belfast Harbour

A MAN has been arrested after a large quantity of suspected Class B drugs were found in a car at Belfast Harbour.

The suspected herbal cannabis, which was concealed in a hide, has an estimated street value of up to £150,000.

Speaking after the seizure, Detective Sergeant Moore of the PSNI said: "Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play."

'Well-constructed hide'

The drugs were seized on Friday evening by detectives from the PSNI'S Organised Crime Unit, supported by Belfast Harbour Police, after a vehicle was stopped and searched in the harbour area of West Bank Road, north Belfast.

"Officers discovered a well-constructed hide between the rear seat of the vehicle and the boot, where a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis was concealed worth an estimated street value of up to £150,000,” said DS Moore.

"The suspected herbal cannabis has since been seized along with the vehicle for further forensic examination.

"An additional search was also conducted at a property in the south Belfast area.

"A 36-year-old man, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug, possessing a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

"He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue."

'Misery and harm'

DS Moore continued: "This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.

"We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm."

Anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply is urged to call police on 101.