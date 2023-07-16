Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork property
News

Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork property

A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body at a property in Cork.

The discovery was made shortly after 10pm on Friday at a residence in the Wilton area.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Cork City centre.

According to the Irish Examiner, the woman was a mother to a five-year-old boy and had only lived in the country for a few months.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the residence where the woman, aged in her late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was later removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is to be carried out.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí revealed a Family Liaison Officer had been appointed.

See More: Cork

Related

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork
News 1 week ago

Man charged after fatal collision in Co. Cork

By: Irish Post

Teen who died in Co. Cork collision named locally as incident referred to Garda Ombudsman
News 1 week ago

Teen who died in Co. Cork collision named locally as incident referred to Garda Ombudsman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman rescued along with young boy from sea in Co. Cork passes away
News 2 weeks ago

Woman rescued along with young boy from sea in Co. Cork passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

'We want plays that cry out to be performed’ says Fishamble theatre company's Jim Culleton
Entertainment 2 days ago

'We want plays that cry out to be performed’ says Fishamble theatre company's Jim Culleton

By: Fiona Audley

Aer Lingus becomes first airline to introduce on-board recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland
News 2 days ago

Aer Lingus becomes first airline to introduce on-board recycling on short-haul flights into Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Stunned shoppers were served by Jedward when ordering breakfast this morning
Life & Style 2 days ago

Stunned shoppers were served by Jedward when ordering breakfast this morning

By: Fiona Audley

'Moving’ vigil held to remember 400 homeless people who have died in Dublin
News 2 days ago

'Moving’ vigil held to remember 400 homeless people who have died in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Pauline McLynn shines in Mark Rylance’s brutal yet brilliant Dr Semmelweis
Entertainment 2 days ago

Pauline McLynn shines in Mark Rylance’s brutal yet brilliant Dr Semmelweis

By: Fiona Audley