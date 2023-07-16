Man arrested after woman's body discovered in Cork property

A MAN has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body at a property in Cork.

The discovery was made shortly after 10pm on Friday at a residence in the Wilton area.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Cork City centre.

According to the Irish Examiner, the woman was a mother to a five-year-old boy and had only lived in the country for a few months.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the residence where the woman, aged in her late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was later removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem is to be carried out.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by gardaí on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí revealed a Family Liaison Officer had been appointed.