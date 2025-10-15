Ireland pledges millions more for Gaza amid ceasefire

IRELAND is preparing to increase its financial aid to Gaza, pledging tens of millions of euros.

The announcement follows a ceasefire agreement that saw the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees, bringing renewed hopes for lasting peace along the Gaza strip.

According to RTÉ, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris will brief Cabinet this week on Ireland's growing humanitarian response, which includes an immediate €6 million in aid to be distributed through various United Nations agencies, with millions more to follow in the coming months.

This funding will be spread out across multiple areas, with €2 million each to UNICEF and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and €1 million each to the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization.

Harris described recent developments as a “major breakthrough” and expressed optimism that this moment could finally offer relief to the people of Gaza.

Ireland’s total support for Palestinians has now surpassed €100 million since the beginning of 2023, with more than €83 million provided since last October alone.

This includes €20 million in core funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), as well as Ireland’s participation in the newly formed Emergency Coalition for the Financial Sustainability of the Palestinian Authority.

In addition to financial support, Ireland is also providing logistical aid.

A shipment of 1,500 tents, half from Irish reserves and half from EU stocks, is en route to Gaza via the International Organization for Migration in Amman, Jordan.

While Ireland remains open to participating in future peacekeeping efforts in the region, Harris cautioned that it is too premature to discuss such involvement given the fragile state of the ceasefire.

“We are never found wanting when it comes to peacekeeping,” he said, “but right now, the most practical help we can offer is humanitarian aid.”

Harris did not shy away from criticising the blockade that has contributed to what he called “famine and untold horror”.

He also called on Israel to facilitate the delivery of aid and urged the international community to unite in the reconstruction of Gaza.

Addressing Ireland’s ongoing diplomatic stance, Harris reiterated that Ireland maintains official relations with Israel, despite tensions.

“Genocide cannot be forgotten,” he said, referencing the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

“Today is not a day for provocation; it’s a day to recognise a glimmer of hope after immense suffering."