Four arrested after gardaí seize more than €380,000 in cash during Dublin and Leitrim searches

FOUR people have been arrested after gardaí seized more than €380,000 in cash following searches of residential premises in North Dublin and Co. Leitrim.

Investigators also intercepted two vehicles shortly before 8pm in North Dublin during the operation, part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime activity.

As well as recovering a total of €383,000, a money counter and a number of mobile phones were also seized during the searches.

Gardaí said that two men and two women, all aged in their 30s, were arrested under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The four are currently being detained at garda stations in Dublin.

An Garda Síochána added that investigations are ongoing.