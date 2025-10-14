Smoking main cause of accidental fires in Northern Ireland

TEN people have died in Northern Ireland this year as a result of accidental fires in the home.

Seven of those fires were smoking related the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed, while electrical appliances and cooking contributed to the other three.

The organisation further confirmed that those most at risk from accidental fires are people aged over 50 who live alone.

The NIFRS revealed the statistics as part of North South Fire Safety Week 2025, which takes place this week.

“Fire Safety Week is an important reminder that staying safe from fire is something we all share responsibility for,” NIFRS Area Commander Suzanne Fleming said.

“It is about protecting ourselves and those who live around us, including our family, friends, neighbours and those who are at most risk in our community,” she added.

“House fires are devastating, but simple steps can be the difference in preventing a tragedy,” Ms Fleming explained.

“I would urge everyone to stay alert when cooking, check your appliances and electrics, dispose of smoking materials properly, test your smoke alarm and consider fitting additional smoke alarms in rooms that are occupied regularly.

“Most importantly, look out for those around you who are living alone or vulnerable."

North South Fire Safety Week 2025 is a joint initiative which the NIFRS runs in partnership with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management in the Republic of Ireland.