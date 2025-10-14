Smoking main cause of accidental fires in Northern Ireland
News

Smoking main cause of accidental fires in Northern Ireland

TEN people have died in Northern Ireland this year as a result of accidental fires in the home.

Seven of those fires were smoking related the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has confirmed, while electrical appliances and cooking contributed to the other three.

The organisation further confirmed that those most at risk from accidental fires are people aged over 50 who live alone.

The NIFRS revealed the statistics as part of North South Fire Safety Week 2025, which takes place this week.

“Fire Safety Week is an important reminder that staying safe from fire is something we all share responsibility for,” NIFRS Area Commander Suzanne Fleming said.

“It is about protecting ourselves and those who live around us, including our family, friends, neighbours and those who are at most risk in our community,” she added.

“House fires are devastating, but simple steps can be the difference in preventing a tragedy,” Ms Fleming explained.

“I would urge everyone to stay alert when cooking, check your appliances and electrics, dispose of smoking materials properly, test your smoke alarm and consider fitting additional smoke alarms in rooms that are occupied regularly.

“Most importantly, look out for those around you who are living alone or vulnerable."

North South Fire Safety Week 2025 is a joint initiative which the NIFRS runs in partnership with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management in the Republic of Ireland.

See More: Fire, Northern Ireland, Smoking

Related
News 1 month ago

Residents told to close windows as firefighters battle blaze at recycling centre

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 months ago

Murder Investigation launched following death of man in house fire

By: Fiona Audley

News 4 months ago

Delivery driver escapes after car set on fire while he was inside

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 7 hours ago

Ireland deports 23 convicted men on chartered flight to Romania

By: Fiona Audley

News 8 hours ago

Asian hornet sighted in Northern Ireland for first time

By: Fiona Audley

News 9 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies in Limerick collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Food delivery drones take flight in Ireland, but not everyone is a fan

By: Mark Murphy

Sport 1 day ago

Luke Littler dominates Luke Humphries with World Grand Prix win

By: Mark Murphy

Politics 1 day ago

Heather Humphreys contrasts herself against Catherine Connolly in latest debate

By: Mark Murphy