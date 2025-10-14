Campaign launched to secure permanent residence for Irish charity in Coventry

A FUNDRAISING campaign has been launched to help secure a permanent home for an Irish charity in Coventry.

Coventry Irish Society (CIS) has published two new promotional films this week highlighting the charity’s work and its importance to the many people of Irish descent that is serves across the city.

Founded in 1993, the organisation has continually provided services to members of the community ever since, including supporting 500 survivors of Irish institutions through the redress scheme.

This month the organisation is calling on the wider public to support their fundraising efforts, which they hope will allow them to secure a permanent residence in the city for the organisation.

“This isn’t just charity, it’s an investment in the future,” CIS Chair Rory Ryan said.

“We need a permanent home that allows us to generate our own income and become fully independent and sustainable for decades to come,” he explained.

The films released this week highlight both the current work of the charity and what the organisation has achieved since its foundation.

It also includes interviews from the people that the charity assists through its health and welfare, support and advice services,

Currently CIS provides support to members of the Irish community in Coventry and Warwickshire as well as the wider Midlands.

It is also

It specialises in advising on Irish passports and Irish citizenship and Irish pensions and is one of only three specialist services in Britain supporting Irish survivors.