Arrests made after cannabis worth £60k found in series of raids
THREE men were arrested following a series of drugs-related raids at properties across Armagh.

Cannabis worth £60k was discovered when PSNI officers searched seven premises in the Armagh City area yesterday (September 29).

Cannabis worth £60k was found in the Armagh raids (Pic: psni)

“As a result of ongoing enquiries and with the assistance of a number of departments, we had a co-ordinated day of search activity,” Detective Inspector Kelly, from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch, said.

“We have located cannabis plants and herbal cannabis with a potential street value of approximately £60,000,” he added.

“A large quantity of cash, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia have also been seized from a number of the premises searched.”

Cash was also seized during the operation

The searches were carried out with the support of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Tactical Support Group officers.

Three men aged 29, 30 and 33 were arrested for offences linked to cannabis cultivation and supply in the Armagh area.

All three remain in police custody.

“We are committed to apprehending those involved in supply of drugs and those profiteering from this criminality,” Det Insp Kelly said.

“I am keen to appeal to anyone with information on this criminality or drug supply in general to contact us on 101.

