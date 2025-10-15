Woman has blade put against neck during 'terrifying' armed robbery in Antrim

A WOMAN was left shocked after she had a blade put against her neck during a 'terrifying' armed robbery in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in the Rathmore Gardens area of Antrim town at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Police are now appealing for information as they attempt to track down the suspect.

"At approximately 8.30pm a woman aged in her 40s, was approached from behind by an unknown man who was carrying a bladed object as she was walking along the Greystone path in the Rathmore Gardens area," said Detective Sergeant Ash of the PSNI.

"The suspect, who placed the blade against her neck, ordered her to be quiet and stole her purse containing bank cards and a sum of cash.

"He made off from the scene on foot in the direction of Ballycraigy and is described as white, approximately 6ft, of slim build and was wearing dark clothing and gloves.

"This was a terrifying and upsetting ordeal for the victim who was left shocked by what happened.

"Our enquiries are ongoing today and we want to identify who was responsible and a motive."

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the area.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of the area from between 8pm and 8.30pm that they could review.