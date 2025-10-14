Witness appeal as investigation continues into death of man in Co. Cork
News

Witness appeal as investigation continues into death of man in Co. Cork

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Co. Cork.

The body of a man, aged in his 40s, was found in the Rockview Terrace area of Doneraile in Co. Cork in the early hours of Sunday, October 12.

The incident happened in Rockview Terrace, Co. Cork

A post-mortem has since been completed, but the police force has confirmed they will not be releasing the results of this “for operational reasons”.

Instead they have appealed for anyone who may have information relating to the incident to contact them.

“Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Doneraile village, Mallow, Co. Cork this morning from 12 midnight to 2am Sunday 12th October, 2025,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31 450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing,” they added.

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Two people were arrested yesterday morning (October 13) - a man aged in his 20s and a boy, aged in his late teens, who are being held at a Garda station in Cork.

Another teenage boy was arrested last night. He is also being held at a garda station in Cork.

