EBU postpones vote on Israel's Eurovision participation amid Gaza ceasefire

THE European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has delayed a decision on whether Israel will be allowed to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

It has cited recent developments in the Middle East, following the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire.

A virtual vote originally planned for November has now been postponed in favour of a broader, in-person discussion set to take place during the EBU’s Winter General Assembly in December.

In a statement, the EBU said its executive board had determined that "recent developments in the Middle East" necessitated a more comprehensive debate among its 68 member broadcasters.

The board opted to forgo an emergency meeting and instead placed the issue on the agenda for its regular winter gathering.

“Given that the Union has never faced a divisive situation like this before, the Board agreed that this question merited a broader democratic basis for a decision,” wrote EBU President Delphine Ernotte Cunci in a letter to members.

Tensions surrounding Israel's place in the contest have escalated over the past two years.

Several European broadcasters, including those in Spain, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia, and the Netherlands, have threatened to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel is allowed to compete.

Some, like Dutch broadcaster AvroTros, have stated that their stance will remain unchanged even if the current ceasefire holds.

The latest ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was brokered last week, leading to the release of 20 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The temporary truce has halted airstrikes and allowed increased humanitarian aid into Gaza, but the underlying issues remain unresolved.

Despite the controversy, Israel's national broadcaster, KAN, has maintained that it should be allowed to participate, emphasising its long-standing involvement in Eurovision and adherence to EBU membership rules.

In the 2025 contest, Israel’s representative Yuval Raphael finished second after receiving the highest number of public votes, though Austria claimed overall victory following jury deliberations.

Austria, which is set to host Eurovision in Vienna in 2026, has urged member nations not to politicise the event.

The Austrian broadcaster ORF has welcomed the EBU’s decision to delay the vote, while Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger warned against using the arts as a platform for political sanctions, calling instead for unity and open dialogue.

The EBU has yet to confirm whether a formal vote on Israel’s participation will take place in December, saying more details about the meeting will be shared in the coming weeks.