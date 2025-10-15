'Fear and distress' in community after teenager killed at Tusla residence in Dublin

A TEENAGER has been killed following an incident at a residential unit owned by Tusla, Ireland's Child and Family Agency.

The incident, involving two young people, occurred at the Grattan Wood apartment complex in Donaghmede, North Dublin at around 11am today.

An Garda Síochána said it was investigating all the circumstances surrounding the incident, while Tusla said it was cooperating fully with the investigation.

Supriya Singh, a Fine Gael councillor for Donaghmede on Dublin City Council, said the incident had caused 'understandable fear and distress within our community'.

'Definite line of enquiry'

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it responded to a call for assistance at the Tusla emergency residential unit in Dublin 13 shortly after 11am.

Upon arrival, gardaí discovered a seriously injured male juvenile teenager, who was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another male teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí added that a female adult received medical attention at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving further medical attention at hospital.

"The incident is no longer active and there is no ongoing threat to the community," read the statement from An Garda Síochána.

"An Garda Síochána is not looking for any other person in relation to this incident at this time and is following a definite line of enquiry."

The statement added that the results of the post-mortem examination will assist in determining the course of the ongoing investigation.

A statement from Tusla said it was supporting all those affected by the incident at the emergency residential unit, which 'provides care on a 24-hour basis to four separated young people seeking international protection'.

"The incident involved two young people, during which a fatal injury was sustained," added the statement.

"An Garda Sióchána are now conducting a full investigation and we are co-operating fully with their enquiries.

"Our immediate priority is the safety and wellbeing of the other young people and staff at this unit.

"We are providing additional supports to everyone directly affected and making efforts to contact the families of the young people who were residing there.

"In order to protect the privacy of the young people involved, and given the ongoing Garda investigation, we are not in a position to provide further detail at this time."

'Deeply traumatic'

Speaking after the incident, Cllr Singh said she was 'deeply appalled and saddened by the tragic incident'.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who has lost their life and with those injured and affected by this shocking event," she added.

"This has caused understandable fear and distress within our community. I am in touch with An Garda Síochána and will share updates as soon as more information becomes available.

"Our priority must be to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone in the area. I encourage residents to remain calm, cooperate fully with gardaí and support one another at this difficult time.

"Violence of any kind has no place in our community."

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North, Denise Mitchell, has said that people in Donaghmede and beyond 'are shocked by today's devastating news'.

"This was a deeply traumatic incident, which has stunned the whole community," she added.

"The gardaí are at the very early stages of their investigation and they need to be given the time, space and resources to establish the facts about how and why this happened.

"I want to commend the gardaí and emergency services for their speedy action in bringing the situation under control and welcome that there is now no ongoing threat to the community.

"I would appeal for anyone with information to go to the gardaí immediately."